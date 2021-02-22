Oil industry watch: What is Nigeria’s game plan for 2021?

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows Nigeria’s oil sector recorded an average daily production of 1.56 million barrels of oil per day, leading to a contraction of 8.89 per cent in 2020 compared to a growth rate of 4.59 per cent in 2019. Meanwhile investment bank, Goldman Sachs says it expect Brent crude to reach $70 by the second quarter and $75 by the third quarter of the year. Oyeyemi Oke, Oil and Gas Lawyer and Partner at A02 Law joins CNBC Africa for an outlook on Nigeria’s oil sector.