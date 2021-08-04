Okomu Oil Palm half-year profit up 138%

Okomu Oil Palm recorded a 74.6 per cent rise in half-year revenue, with post-tax profits for the period also rising by 138 per cent. CEO of Okomu Oil Palm Graham Hefer joins CNBC Africa to break down the drivers of their earnings.
Wed, 04 Aug 2021 11:52:29 GMT
