Omnibiz’s Rustagi on how technology can help improve efficiency in Nigeria’s retail supply chains

Helping businesses navigate the modern market is part of the job employees at Omnibiz have signed up for. Using technology, the company says they have provided services for over 45,000 retailers as they work to solve the inefficiencies in traditional supply chains in Nigeria. Deepankar Rustagi CEO and Founder of Omnibiz joins CNBC Africa to put their work into perspective.

Mon, 22 Nov 2021 09:30:49 GMT