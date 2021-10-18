OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) – OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115% in September, sources said, indicating that as the alliance raises production targets, some members are still falling short as they face challenges in pumping more oil.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the alliance is known, raised its output targets by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September.

It has also agreed to raise them by a further 400,000 bpd in October and in November.

Underinvestment and maintenance problems have stymied efforts by Angola and Nigeria to raise output, an issue that is expected to continue impacting the West African producers in the near future.