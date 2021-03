OPEC+ to decide next phase of production policy

Oil producer club, OPEC and its allies will meet later today in a crucial meeting where the group will decide on the next phase of the production policy. OPEC+ initially agreed to cut oil production by a record of 9.7 million barrels per day last year, before easing cuts to 7.7 million and eventually 7.2 million from January. Ololade Olubi, Economist at Oando Energy Resources joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 11:54:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)