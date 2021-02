OPEC’s JMMC appoints Nigeria’s petroleum minister special envoy

Oil producer group OPEC maintained its reduced production policy at Wednesday’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting. At the meeting Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, was named as the “special envoy” to coordinate compliance by Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan. Mustapha Alao, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins me to review developments in the oil and gas space.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 15:29:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)