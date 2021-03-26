Opening ceremony of the Indo Africa Summit 2021

Building on the strong historical, cultural and economic bond between India and the African continent, the first Indo-Africa Summit came to you on this platform in November last year. Following on the success of that Summit, CNBC Africa and the ABN Group, joined forces again with the IMC Chamber of Commerce, to bring you this two-day Summit. The summit will bring insight and far-reaching as 36 speakers and panellists join to unpack various topics under the theme of Bilateral economic and business opportunities between India and Sub-Saharan Africa.