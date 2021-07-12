Share

Opportunities & challenges in Rwanda’s poultry sector

The poultry sector of Rwanda has been growing rapidly due to a rise in demand domestically as well as across. Rapid urbanization, improved income, and the growing demand for animal protein have driven substantial growth in the poultry sector in East Africa and subsequently In Rwanda. The shift from rural & subsistence farming to attracting entrepreneurs has sparked a new age of development in the sector. This episode of DBIR explores the challenges faced by farmers and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in the sector.

