Optimism grows for first time Rwandan homeowners

For many young people, it is still a dream to own your first home due to a number of challenges, from finance to the lack of access to information but is there reason for homeowners in Rwanda to be optimistic? CNBC Africa spoke to Richard Balenzi, Partner at Trust Law Chambers for more.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 10:27:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)