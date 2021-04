On FINTECH.TV Pat Mitchell profiles four extraordinary women that are making a difference on the African continent – Christine Schuler Deschryver, Co-Founder of City of Joy in the DRC; Soiya Gecaga, Founder of We The Change Foundation in Kenya; Dr Lucy King, Leader at Elephants and Bees Project in Kenya; and Juliet Asante, CEO of the National Film Authority in Ghana.

