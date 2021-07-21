Pfizer/BioNTech strike South Africa COVID-19 manufacturing deal with Biovac

July 21 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Wednesday said they had struck a deal for South Africa’s Biovac Institute to process and distribute over 100 million doses a year of their COVID-19 vaccine for the African Union beginning in 2022.

Technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately, they said. Biovac, a public-private partnership focused on vaccine production, will receive COVID-19 vaccine drug substance made in plants in Europe, and will begin so-called fill-finish operations, the last stage of drug manufacturing and packaging, in 2022.

Pfizer announced the partnership ahead of a speech by Chief Executive Albert Bourla at a World Trade Organization (WTO) Summit.

WTO members have been in talks for months on waiving drug firms’ intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines. Most developing countries support the waiver but several wealthy countries remain strongly opposed, saying it will deter research that allowed COVID-19 vaccines to be produced so quickly.