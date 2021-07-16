Photos show South Africa riots in the wake Jacob Zuma arrest

Protests erupted in South Africa last week after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to police.
The government is now preparing to deploy more troops to tackle widespread riots and looting concentrated in the densely-populated Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, with 117 people now dead and more than 1,200 arrested, according to a police statement.
Experts have suggested that while the former leader’s arrest was the trigger for civil unrest, underlying issues such as “rampant unemployment, widespread inequality and discontent with Covid-19 related restrictions are the powder keg.”
A man carries a fridge on his head that was looted from the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban
Looters take away few items left to grab in a vandalised mall in Vosloorus
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg
Religious leaders carrying South African flags walk near a looted shopping mall
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer walks between burnt cars
South African Police Services (SAPS) members arrest a looter at the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus
Locals and family members of 15-year-old Vusi Dlamini stand next to his body after he has been allegedly shot outside a mall where looting was taking place