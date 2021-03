Plentywaka gets backing from Techstars for global expansion

Nigerian ride-hailing start-up, Plentywaka has announced a new investment from Techstars as it sets its sights on global expansion. Plentywaka’s Co-Founder, Onyeka Akumah says through this investment, the Plentywaka team will join the Techstars Toronto program to gain further funding, mentorship, as well as access to a rich network of entrepreneurs and experts in the travel industry Onyeka Akumah joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 11:51:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)