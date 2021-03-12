PMNCH’s Fogstad on the importance of elevating women’s voices on healthcare maters

A pregnant woman or a new-born die somewhere in the world every 11 sec and the numbers are equally frightening for Africa. As the continent works towards achieving universal health care coverage, ensuring health security for mothers and children should be a top priority to ensure a healthy future for all. CNBC Africa spoke to Helga Fogstad, Executive Director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH) about the need and urgency of bringing the voices of women and children to the fore when reforming, restructuring, and reinventing health care.