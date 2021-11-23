Share

Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds 6th and final MPC meeting of 2021

Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its 6th and final meeting in 2021, after voting unanimously to leave the policy rate of 11.5 per cent and other parameters unchanged in the last meeting in September. Nigeria’s GDP saw a 4 per cent growth in Q3 and inflation slowing to 15.99 per cent in October. What are the possibilities that the MPC will accommodate an adjustment to key rates or maintain the status quo? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and Member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, former Governing Council Member at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, join CNBC Africa to explore expectations from today’s announcement.

