Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds first MPC meeting of 2021

As Nigeria works hard on economic recovery, inflationary pressures continue to raise concerns, as headline inflation for December hit 15.75 per cent. Recall that last November, the MPC voted unanimously to keep its benchmark rates on hold at 11.5 per cent, this came after a surprise 100 basis-point rate cut was made in September, coupled with an adjustment of +100 and minus 700 on the asymmetric corridor around the Monetary Policy Rate. So, what can we expect from the committee in its first meeting this year? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, Nnamdi Nwizu Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners and Abdulrahman Yinusa a former council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria join CNBC Africa for this discussion.