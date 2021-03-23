Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds second MPC meeting of 2021

Nigeria is officially out of a recession but not out of the woods as the economy managed a 0.11 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the economy was down 1.92 per cent at the end of 2020. Inflationary pressures continue to raise concerns, as headline inflation for December hit 17.3 per cent in February and unemployment data is also worrying. So, what can we expect from the committee in its 2nd meeting this year? Bismarck Rewane; CEO of Financial Derivatives and member of the Economic Advisory Council, Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lourens Harmse, Head of Africa Trading at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa for this discussion.