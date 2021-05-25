Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds third MPC meeting of 2021



Nigeria’s economy managed to continue its slow progression recording a 0.51 per cent growth in the first quarter, inflationary pressures still a concern, although it moderated slightly in April to 18.12 per cent. Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they discuss expectations from the 3rd committee meeting of the year. PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 May 2021 14:23:17 GMT

