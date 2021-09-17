Share

Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria’s Central Bank holds fifth MPC meeting of 2021

With the 5 per cent GDP growth recorded in Q2 2021, Nigeria’s economy has continued a positive trajectory in three quarters, since the contraction in Q2 and Q3 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, inflationary pressure continued to drop, after recording a 5th moderation in the month of August to 17.01per cent. Analysts expect that the CBN Monetary Policy committee will maintain the status quo and keep its monetary policy rate at 11.5per cent, but will the recent events spring a surprise? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners, join CNBC Africa to explore expectations from today’s announcement.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 14:33:06 GMT