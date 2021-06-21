Prosus full-year profit rises on Tencent, internet investments

AMSTERDAM, June 21 (Reuters) – Technology investor Prosus NV reported a better than expected net profit of $7.45 billion for its financial year 2021 on Monday, driven by strong returns at its big stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent.

Analysts had seen net profit at $4.63 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, up from $3.66 billion in the same pereiod a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. Prosus owns 28.9% of Tencent and is itself controlled by Naspers of South Africa.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

