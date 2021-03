Proudly SA CEO calls on South Africans to buy local to boost the economy

Proudly SA is hosting its 9th Annual Proudly SA Buy Local Summit & Expo. This is the first virtual one ever after they had to cancel last year the virtual expo is expected to feature over 100 companies, showcasing their products and services in a short video. Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly SA joins CNBC Africa for more.

