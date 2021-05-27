Purpose-driven Female Start-ups: How to equip women to lead disruption in different economic sectors

The accelerator program for “purpose-driven female start-up founders seek to equip women to lead disruption in different sectors of the economy. This is put together by the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit in collaboration with the Foresight Seeds Fund. So far 474 applications were received, and the finalists will interface with an international panel of judges. So, let's get right into it and find out what interesting ideas will be unveiled.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 27 May 2021 08:15:40 GMT