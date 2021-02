PwC: 2020 African equity markets activity lowest in last decade

According to PwC African Equity Capital Market activity in 2020 was the lowest it has been in the last decade. It recorded a decline in value of 2 per cent and volume by 23 per cent compared to 2019. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what we can expect from Africa’s capital market this year is Omobolanle Adekoya, West Africa Capital Markets Leader at PwC.

