Ramaphosa unveils social and economic relief measures in wake of riots

In his address on Sunday, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa gave detail of a rather substantial social relief package to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent unrest. Among these interventions is the resumption of the R350 social relief grant until March next year, and the COVID-19 TERS scheme would be extended for those sectors which were affected by Alert Level 4.The question is, where is this money coming from and someone who may have done the math is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.