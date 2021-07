A joint report on Multilateral Development Banks’ climate finance activity showed that the amount committed to tackle the impact of climate change rose to a total of $66 billion last year from $61.6 billion in 2019. In response to Africa’s climate finance needs, the African Development Bank doubled its climate finance for to $25 billion between 2020 and 2025. Al Hamdou Dorsouma, Acting Director for Climate Change and Green Growth at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.