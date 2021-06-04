Rand drops after touching 2-year high

The rand has had an interesting run recently with the currency, beating performance expectation. Yesterday the rand bested the dollar by 1.7 per cent, that rally was mainly driven by growing appetite for riskier but high-yielding assets. But how sustainable is this performance and what does this mean for long term GDP? Joining CNBC Africa is Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.
