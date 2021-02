RCWE: Women entrepreneurs are integral to Rwanda’s growth, here’s how to better support them

Africa has been said to be a world leader when it comes to women entrepreneurs. They make up about 58 per cent of the continent’s self-employed population. Yet, they continue to earn lower profits than men. Chairperson of Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs, Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 15:32:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)