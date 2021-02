RDB: How the pandemic affected foreign investment flows into Rwanda

Rwanda registered investments worth $1.3 billion in 2020, 47.1 per cent lower than $2.4 billion registered in 2019. The decrease was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the global economy. Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy CEO at Rwanda Development Board joins CNBC Africa for more.

