RDB’s Niyonkuru on how Rwanda plans to reboot its manufacturing sector

In December 2020, Rwanda adopted the ‘Manufacture and Build to Recover Program to fast-track private sector investments in manufacturing and construction, hence boosting economic recovery efforts with specific incentives and key performance indicators. Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy CEO at Rwanda Development Board joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 26 2021 | 16:02:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)