Real estate firm Optiven Group to list on the NSE Kenyan real estate firm, Optiven Group is poised to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange even as it sets eyes on the region. CEO of Optiven Group, George Wachiuri, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jun 17 2021 | 10:09:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

