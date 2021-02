Rebosis: Is JSE censure enough?

A week ago – the JSE issued a censure against property company Rebosis and its sponsor Nedbank- for publishing unreviewed results. In the results, the directors had over valued the company’s portfolio by R900 million. Rebosis has since issued a statement- disagreeing with the JSE’S findings. The company says it remains committed to good corporate governance. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the Chairman of the King Committee on Corporate Governance in South Africa, Mervyn King.

Mon Feb 08 2021 | 16:08:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)