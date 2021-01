Refinitiv, George Clooney Foundation partner to combat financial & war crimes in Africa

Data provider Refinitiv has partnered with the George Clooney Foundation to explore ways to prevent Africa’s illicit funds associated with human rights abuses from entering the international financial system. Che Sidanius, Head of Financial Crime Regulation at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 23:04:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)