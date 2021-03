Remgro sees H1 earnings plunge

Remgro’s headline earnings per share, from continuing operations, plunged 52.7 per cent year-on-year for the six months ended December. Earnings were significantly affected by lower contributions by Mediclinic and FirstRand, as well as lower interest income. The company has, however, declared an interim gross dividend of 30 cents per share. Remgro CEO, Jannie Durand joins CNBC Africa for more.

