Ren21: Climate policy promises in past decade have mostly been empty words

A new report by Ren21 shows that the world is nowhere near the necessary paradigm shift towards a clean, healthier and more equitable energy future. The report further states that the share of fossil fuels in the total energy mix is as high as a decade ago while the Executive Director of Ren21, Rana Adib adds that the climate policy promises over the past ten years have mostly been empty words. She joins CNBC Africa for more.
