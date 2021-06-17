Report: Africa’s e-commerce could add $15bn if gender gaps close between 2025-2030

A recent report by the International Finance Corporation in partnership with the European Commission an data from e-commerce platform Jumia shows that by closing the gender gaps by 2025, Africa’s e-commerce sector could add nearly 15 billion dollars to the total value of the sector in Africa by 2030. Juliet Anammah Chairwoman Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs at the Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
