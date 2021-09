Share

Reviewing Nigeria’s foreign exchange market

Market watchers await the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee in relation to foreign exchange policy as the naira continued a steady slide in the parallel market. The CBN has stated that that it is more concerned about FX supply than the valuation of the naira. Tijani Oladipupo, Business Head at Norrenberger Advisory Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 12:41:41 GMT