Ride-hailing platform Bolt receives $27.85mn from IFC to fund expansion

There is growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions that propel the mobility market growth. Markus Villig, CEO and Founder of Bolt spoke to CNBC Africa on taping into technology to disrupt the transport sector.

Thu Mar 04 2021 | 15:36:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)