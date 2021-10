Share

RMB Nigeria projects 1.7 naira operating surplus for NGX in 2021

A report by RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers is projecting an operating surplus of 1.7 billion naira for the NGX Group in 2021 and 2.1 billion naira in 2022. According to RMB, the Exchange’s revenue source remains at low risk due to earnings diversification. Usoro Essien, Equity Analyst, at RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 26 Oct 2021 08:49:28 GMT