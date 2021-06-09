RMB’s Business Confidence Index jumps 15 points in first quarter

The RMB Business Confidence Index has jumped by 15 to 50 in the second quarter of this year, meaning the number of respondents satisfied with prevailing business conditions now equal those that are unsatisfied. Meanwhile The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has also released their index, they have recorded a 2.3 index point increase month on month. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these numbers is Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB and Alan Mukoki, CEO of SACCI.



