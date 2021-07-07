Rugby-South Africa test against Georgia called off because of COVID-19 cases

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 02: Siya Kolisi (L) the captain of the South Africa Springboks sings the anthem with team mates during the Rugby Union international match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 02, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s test against Georgia, scheduled for Johannesburg on Friday, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 cases in both camps, SA Rugby said on Wednesday, placing their upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions under threat.

The match was supposed to be a warm-up for the world champions Springboks ahead of their three match series against the Lions, which is scheduled to start later this month. “Following a review by the medical advisory group this morning, it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match,” SA Rugby said in a statement. The Springbok playing and support staff returned 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, while Georgia had four.

The cancellation follows Tuesday’s decision to postpone the Lions tour match against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday after positive COVID-19 cases were also reported in the South African Currie Cup champions’ camp. But the Lions’ second game of their tour on Wednesday against the Sharks in Johannesburg is still going ahead as SA Rugby hope to keep the tour going amid a third wave of novel coronavirus infections that have left South Africa with record numbers of new cases. “We continue to plan for the Springboks’ re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the test series (against the Lions),” said SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux.

“In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that COVID and this third wave are wreaking, the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial. But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time, energy and resources into making these matches happen,” Roux added. “I especially feel for the fans and players, and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series, which has now been cut short. “We’ve not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments, but I’d like to thank them publicly for their support.”

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. SIGN UP NOW Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.