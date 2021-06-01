Rwanda grades 31 hospitality & tourism establishments



The Rwandan government has graded 31 more hospitality and tourism establishments, bringing the number to 177 since the practice began back in 2017. The one-to-five-star grading system helps to differentiate the quality of services that establishments render to their clientele. The grading comes at a time the hospitality and tourism comes as the sector struggles to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak. PUBLISHED: Tue, 01 Jun 2021 08:25:36 GMT

