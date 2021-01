Rwandan bourse seeks to attract 4 new companies in 2021

There has been minimal movement on the Rwanda Stock Exchange in the first month of the year in what was expected to be a rebound period for the bourse, so is there a plan to attract more traders to the bourse? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of RSE, Celestin Rwabukumba for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 10:35:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)