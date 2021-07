Yesterday was the official listing of the 15-year government bond re-opened last week with a coupon rate of 12.500 per cent and a yield to maturity of 12.480per cent. Rwanda Stock Exchange yesterday recorded a turnover of Frw 312,210,710 worth of bonds traded in 6 deals on the fixed income market and Frw 851,000 from 3,700 MTNRwanda shares traded in 1 deal on the equities market. Olivier Muneza, CEO, Mo Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.