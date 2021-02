Rwanda’s Central Bank maintains repo rate at 4.5%. Here’s what it means for the economy

Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Rwanda maintained the central bank rate at 4.5 per cent. The Central Bank said this will enable banks to finance the economy. IMF Rwanda’s Samba Mbaye joined CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 15:04:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)