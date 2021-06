Share SA inflation reaches 30-month high in May South African consumer price inflation came in at 5.2 per cent in May, up from 4.4per cent in April. The Consumer price index increased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month. Wed, 23 Jun 2021 10:39:12 GMT

