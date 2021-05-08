SAfrica picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India

CAPE TOWN, May 8 (Reuters) – South Africa’s health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the health ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

