SAICA welcomes KPMG’s move to stop offering non-audit related services

Earlier this week, KPMG announced that it would be ceasing all of its non-audit related services to its listed audit clients with effect from the 31st of March. The international audit firm said that the move is aimed at improving the perception of auditor independence and protecting the interests of the public. The South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA) welcomed this decision, saying this is an important step in the journey to the restoration of trust in the profession. SAICA CEO, Freeman Nomvalo joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 11:02:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)