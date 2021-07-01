Salga expresses disappointment in local government audits

South Africa’s Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleke released the local government audit outcomes and the picture is rather bleak. R3.47 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. 86 per cent of municipalities reported non-compliance with legislation and some provinces including Kwa Zulu-Natal and the Free State were accused of being disrespectful towards regulation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Basikopo Makamu, MEC for Co-operative Governance in the Limpopo Province and Bongani Baloyi, National Executive Committee Member at the South African Local Government Association, Salga.