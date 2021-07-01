logo
Share

Salga expresses disappointment in local government audits

South Africa’s Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleke released the local government audit outcomes and the picture is rather bleak. R3.47 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. 86 per cent of municipalities reported non-compliance with legislation and some provinces including Kwa Zulu-Natal and the Free State were accused of being disrespectful towards regulation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Basikopo Makamu, MEC for Co-operative Governance in the Limpopo Province and Bongani Baloyi, National Executive Committee Member at the South African Local Government Association, Salga.

Thu, 01 Jul 2021 11:52:45 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.