Sanlam CEO sees solid results despite COVID-19 headwinds

Sanlam has delivered its year end results, and the company seems to be on an upward trend, having reported a 24 per cent rise in headline earnings for the Year ended December 2020. The insurer’s new business volumes also increased by 25 per cent to R311 billion, surpassing the R300 billion mark for the first time, and also declaring a dividend of R3 per share. Paul Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 12:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)