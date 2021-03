Santam reports 47% plunge in headline earnings

Santam’s headline earnings per share fell 47 per cent for the year ended December 2020. At the year end, the insurer raised R2 billion contingent business interruption claims provisions, in addition to R1 billion interim relief payments during August. Santam CEO, Hennie Nel joins CNBC Africa for more.

